Corbin wins consecutive starts, Nationals beat Tigers 5-2, stop 4-game skid

HARVEY VALENTINE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin won consecutive starts for the first time since last summer and Lane Thomas had a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth inning that led the Washington Nationals over the Detroit Tigers 5-2 and stopped a four-game losing streak. Corbin allowed two runs and six hits in six innings against the Tigers, the only big league team he had never faced. Coming off a win over the New York Mets, Corbin won consecutive starts for the first time since beating Cincinnati on Aug. 28 and the Mets on Sept. 3.

