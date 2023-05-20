Gorman’s 8th-inning HR powers Cardinals past Dodgers 6-5, out of cellar

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer off Victor González in the eighth inning, boosting the St. Louis Cardinals over the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 and out of the NL Central cellar for the first time in nearly a month. After the Dodgers closed with two runs in the ninth, Mookie Betts took a called third strike from Giovany Gallegos on a full-count fastball on the outside corner, stranding the potential tying run on second. St. Louis has won 10 of 13 following an eight-game losing streak and moved into fourth place, percentage points ahead of Cincinnati.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.