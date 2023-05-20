Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Published 10:14 PM

Haney retains lightweight titles with unanimous decision over Lomachenko

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney retained his titles by winning a controversial unanimous decision over former three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden. Lomachenko dominated the latter rounds and outpunched Haney, 124-110. But much to the dismay of the 14,436 fans in attendance, all three judges had Haney winning. Tim Cheatham and David Sutherland scored the fight 115-113, while Dave Moretti had it 116-112

