Hertha Berlin relegated from Bundesliga after conceding in 4th minute of injury time

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has been relegated from the Bundesliga after conceding in the fourth minute of injury time to draw with Bochum 1-1. Former Union Berlin defender Keven Schlotterbeck headed the goal that sent Hertha down to the second division. Union Berlin missed the chance to consolidate its Champions League qualification spot after a 4-2 loss at relegation-threatened Hoffenheim. Bayern Munich hosts Leipzig in the late game.

