Horse dies after race at Churchill Downs, 9th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A ninth horse has died after being injured following a race at Churchill Downs, making it the ninth fatality since late April at the home of the Kentucky Derby. A 3-year-old filly named Swanson Lake was pulled up by jockey James Graham about 100 yards past the finish line after placing fourth. She was vanned off the track. Churchill Downs equine director Dr. Will Farmer says the filly sustained “a significant injury to the left hind leg.” Upon further examination, it was deemed inoperable and she was euthanized. A horse died after a race May 14 at Churchill Downs, and seven others have died since late April.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.