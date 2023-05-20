Kara, Ojeda propel Orlando City over Inter Miami 3-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ercan Kara and Martín Ojeda both had a goal and an assist to power Orlando City to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami. Kara gave Orlando City (5-4-4) the lead in the 19th minute, using an assist from César Araújo to score his fourth goal in eight appearances this season. Leonardo Campana scored the equalizer for Inter Miami (5-8-0) in the 57th minute, taking passes from Josef Martínez and DeAndre Yedlin on the way to his third goal of the season. Orlando City regained the lead in the 68th minute on a goal by Martín Ojeda — his third of the season — with assists from Kara and Rodrigo Schlegel. Orlando City took a two-goal lead in the 86th minute on defender Rafael Santos’ first career goal.

