Koepka a tough customer on a tough day to lead PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The PGA Championship was plenty tough at rainy Oak Hill and so was Brooks Koepka. He shot 66 and has a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners going into the final round. Koepka had the low score for the second straight round. He still needed some help from Conners. The Canadian lost the lead when his bunker shot on the 16th plugged into the lip and led to double bogey. This is the second straight major Koepka has the 54-hole lead. He lost it at the Masters when he played it safe. He says he won’t do that again.

