CHICAGO (AP) — Georgios Koutsias scored in the 89th minute to pull the short-handed Chicago Fire into a 303 draw with Atlanta United. Playing down a man after the 26th minute, the Fire also benefited from an own-goal and Maren Haile-Selassie’s score to open in the second half. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a pair of goals for Atlanta. Andrew Gutman added another score.

