O’Hearn ties career high with 4 RBIs, Orioles beat Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 innings

TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning when third baseman Matt Chapman’s throw hit him in the back on Austin Hays’ grounder, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 to become the second team to reach 30 wins. Ryan O’Hearn tied his career high with four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the eighth off Jordan Romano that tied the score 5-5. Cedric Mullins hit a solo homer as the Orioles won for the fourth time in five games. George Springer hit a two-run home run and Danny Jansen hit a solo homer.

