Orlando Pride hands Washington Spirit 1st NWSL loss, 2-1

Marta had a goal and an assist and the Orlando Pride handed the Washington Spirit their first loss of the regular season in the National Women’s Soccer League, 2-1. It was the 37-year-old Brazilian midfielder’s first goal since October 2021. In other NSWL action, Alex Morgan scored for the visiting San Diego Wave in a 3-0 win over the Houston Dash. Racing Louisville beat the Kansas City Current 2-0 in Kansas City, Missouri, and the North Carolina Courage and Angel City played to a scoreless draw in Cary, North Carolina.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.