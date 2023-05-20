Scheffler’s slide ends with fortunate skip of ball in 3rd round of PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler’s sudden slide down the leaderboard to open the third round of the PGA Championship ended with a lucky bounce — off the water, no less. The 2022 Masters champion opened the day as one of three co-leaders at Oak Hill, before proceeding to bogey four of his first seven holes. The turnaround came at No. 7, where Scheffler’s shot out of the rough hit the water, but the ball had enough spin to skip out and settle on the other side. He shot a 3-over 73 and enters the final round four shots off the lead.

