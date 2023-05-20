Smith’s 2-run homer in seventh inning lifts Diamondbacks over Pirates 4-3
By JOHN PERROTTO
Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pavin Smith hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Smith’s third homer of the season came off Robert Stephenson and helped the Diamondbacks overcome a 3-2 deficit after Pirates ace Mitch Keller was pulled following six strong innings. Ketel Marte also homered for Arizona, which won for the sixth time in its last eight games. Ke’Bryan Hayes accounted for all the Pirates’ scoring with a bases-loaded triple. Reliever Kyle Nelson got the win. Miguel Castro earned his fourth save.