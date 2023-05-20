Stars follow familiar script of responding to Game 1 OT loss to Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said he doesn’t want his team to make a habit of being in this situation. But the Stars have shown an amazing ability during the NHL playoffs to respond to early adversity. The Stars have opened all three playoff series with an overtime loss. They came back to beat Minnesota in six games in the first round and then survived a seven-game endurance test to eliminate Seattle. And now the Stars are down 1-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights. The teams meet in Game 2 on Sunday in Las Vegas.

