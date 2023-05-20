Twins put 2B Jorge Polanco on 10-day IL with hamstring strain

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Thursday because of a strained left hamstring. This is the second time this season Polanco is missing time because of a left leg injury. He missed the first 19 games of the season because of inflammation in his left knee. He is hitting .284 with four home runs, seven doubles and 14 RBIs in in 23 games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.