Twins put 2B Jorge Polanco on 10-day IL with hamstring strain
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Thursday because of a strained left hamstring. This is the second time this season Polanco is missing time because of a left leg injury. He missed the first 19 games of the season because of inflammation in his left knee. He is hitting .284 with four home runs, seven doubles and 14 RBIs in in 23 games.