Vela’s stoppage-time PK goal lifts LAFC over Earthquakes 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time and Los Angeles FC rallied for a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. The victory leaves defending-champion LAFC (7-1-4) atop the Western Conference standings after the Seattle Sounders lost to the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0. LAFC jumped out to a lead in the third minute of the match on goal by Stipe Biuk. José Cifuentes and Ryan Hollingshead had assists on Biuk’s second goal this season. San Jose (5-5-3) pulled even seven minutes into the second half on an unassisted goal by defender Miguel Trauco. It was the first career goal for Trauco, who has made 12 appearances over the past two seasons.

