Adames, Tellez, Contreras homer, Brewers win 6-4, drop Rays to 21-4 at home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers avoided a three-game sweep by beating the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays 6-4. Tampa Bay (34-14) dropped to 21-4 at Tropicana Field, the second-best 25-game home record since 1901 behind the 1978 Boston Red Sox at 22-3. Freddy Peralta (5-3) gave up three runs and five hits over six innings as the NL Central-leading Brewers (25-21) stopped a three-game skid. Devin Williams, the third Milwaukee reliever, pitched 1 1/3 innings for his seventh save. Josh Lowe had a three-run homer, three hits and four RBIs for the Rays.

