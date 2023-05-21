Adams has career-high 4 hits, Nationals beat Tigers 6-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Riley Adams had a career-high four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle as the Washington Nationals tied their season high with 18 hits in a 6-4 win over the Detroit Tigers 6-4. Adams homered, singled and doubled in his first three at-bats, then hit a bloop double in the seventh. Ildemaro Vargas hit his first home run since last Aug. 28 and Jeimer Candelario had four singles. Josiah Gray allowed one run and three hits over five inning but matched his career high with six walks.

