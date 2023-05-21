Bader & Torres homer, Yankees sweep Reds as Boone, Bell ejected

CINCINNATI (AP) — Harrison Bader and Gleyber Torres homered to spark a comeback, leading the New York Yankees over the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 for a three-game sweep and their first four-game winning streak this season. Luis Severino returned from a strained lat muscle that had sidelined him since spring training and allowed one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the first and Reds manager David Bell in the eighth. New York completed a 6-1 trip. The Yankees have won six of seven and 14 of 19, improving to a season-high nine games over .500.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.