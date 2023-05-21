Brighton qualifies for Europe for 1st-ever time after beating Southampton 3-1

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Evan Ferguson scored two goals as Brighton beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League to qualify for Europe for the first time in its history. Ferguson struck in the 29th and 40th minutes to put Brighton in control against already-relegated Southampton at Amex Stadium. Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back for the visitors in the 58th but Pascal Gross made it 3-1 in the 69th. The win means sixth-place Brighton cannot finish lower than seventh in Roberto De Zerbi’s first season in charge and could still overtake Liverpool in fifth.

