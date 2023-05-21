Japan midfielder Wataru Endo steers Stuttgart out of Bundesliga relegation zone

BERLIN (AP) — Japan midfielder Wataru Endo has scored one goal and set up another to help Stuttgart move out of the Bundesliga’s relegation zone with a 4-1 win in Mainz. Stuttgart was previously second from bottom and it moved ahead of Bochum (32 points) on goal difference and one point above Schalke with one round of the league remaining. Last-place Hertha Berlin was relegated Saturday. Chris Führich came on for Stuttgart as a substitute in the 62nd minute and was involved in all three of the subsequent goals. Borussia Dortmund could move top with one round remaining with a win at Augsburg later Sunday. Bayer Leverkusen hosted Borussia Mönchengladbach to complete the penultimate round.

