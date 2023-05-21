Man City beats Chelsea 1-0 before Premier League title celebrations begin

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City celebrated its Premier League title in style with a 1-0 win against Chelsea. Julian Alvarez’s 12th-minute goal secured a 12th straight win in the league for Pep Guardiola’s team as the fans toasted victory by invading the pitch after the final whistle. It is a third straight title for City and a fifth in six seasons for a team that is dominating English soccer. And it could be just the start of a historic treble of trophies this term with the finals of the Champions League and FA Cup still to come. Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday meant City was confirmed champion even before its final home match of the campaign.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.