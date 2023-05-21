Man City celebrates Premier League title at home with fans, now targets treble
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations erupted at Etihad Stadium with an explosion of blue-and-white ticker tape. That’s three league titles in a row, five out of six and who knows how many more for a team that keeps on reaching new heights? The first leg of that three-pronged trophy pursuit is complete. The finals of the FA Cup and Champions League are still to come. The concern for Manchester United and Inter Milan in those respective finals is that this City team appears to be getting stronger as the season nears a spectacular climax for Pep Guardiola’s team after City extended its unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions by beating Chelsea 1-0 Sunday in the Premier League.