Marte breaks out of slump, resurgent Mets beat Guardians 5-4 in DH opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Starling Marte ended a long power drought at the perfect time, hitting a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning that sent the resurgent New York Mets past the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 in the opener of a split doubleheader. Max Scherzer pitched six shutout innings and Brandon Nimmo also homered for the Mets, who won their fourth straight one-run game since a 6-16 slide. Marte’s first three-hit game of the season included a two-run shot to right field off Trevor Stephan for his first extra-base hit since April 14 in Oakland. His only other long ball this year came in the home opener April 7 against Miami. The two-time All-Star also cut down a runner at second base with a rocket throw from right field.

