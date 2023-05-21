McNulty claims first Grand Tour stage win, Armirail stays in Giro lead ahead of decisive Dolomites

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — American cyclist Brandon McNulty has won the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour. Bruno Armirail keeps hold of the leader’s pink jersey as the race prepares for a dramatic and decisive final week. McNulty edged out Ben Healy and Marco Frigo at the end of the tough 195-kilometer (121-mile) route from Seregno to Bergamo. All three had been part of a large breakaway. Armirail saw his lead cut slightly to one minute, eight seconds over Geraint Thomas. Primož Roglič is two seconds further back.

