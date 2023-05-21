Medvedev makes his mark on clay by beating Rune for Italian Open title

ROME (AP) — Daniil Medvedev hadn’t won a single match in his three previous appearances at the Italian Open. Now he’s won the tournament. The Russian beat rising 20-year-old Danish player Holger Rune 7-5, 7-5 for the first clay-court trophy of a career that includes the 2021 U.S. Open title and a period at No. 1 in the rankings. Medvedev was previously known almost exclusively for his prowess on hard courts with 18 of his previous 19 titles coming on that surface. But he now must be considered a contender at the French Open. The clay-court Grand Slam starts next Sunday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.