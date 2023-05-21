Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:04 PM

One win away from NBA Finals, Nuggets credit teamwork for playoff dominance

KTVZ

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are on the brink of the first NBA Finals trip in franchise history after winning the first three games of the Western Conference finals over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets can also make another bit of history with a win in Game 4 on Monday night. Although this franchise has won 15 playoff series, Denver has never swept an opponent. It’s increasingly clear that this current version of the Nuggets is the best team in franchise history precisely because these players care only about team success.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content