Rahal teams join Coyne entry in fight for final Indy 500 spot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three of the four cars from Rahal Letterman Lanigan were joined by Sting Ray Robb of Dale Coyne Racing in a final shootout for the last three spots in the Indianapolis 500. It’s been a challenging week for Bobby Rahal’s team, which could only get Katherine Legge into the field on the first day of the two-day qualifying. Rahal knows what it’s like to miss the race, having done so in 1993, when he was the defending series champion. One of his three drivers fighting for a spot in next weekend’s race is his son, Graham Rahal. The others are Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey.

