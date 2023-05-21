Real Madrid coach says Vinícius didn’t want to continue playing in game after racist chants

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has been subjected to racist abuse in the Spanish league yet again and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he considered replacing the Brazil forward after Valencia fans appeared to call him a “monkey.” The chants came after Madrid’s game at Valencia was temporarily stopped when Vinícius said a fan had insulted him from the stands. Ancelotti said Vinícius initially didn’t want to continue playing. Vinícius was later sent off after clashing with Valencia players. Vinícius is Black and has been subjected to racist abuse since he came to play in Spain five years ago.

