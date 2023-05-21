Stott’s pinch homer, Kimbrel’s 399th save lead Phillies over Cubs 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott hit his first career pinch home run, a two-run drive in the seventh inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs 2-1. After extending their losing streak to five in the series opener, the defending NL champions won the final two games of the set. Taijuan Walker pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings on three days’ rest and Craig Kimbrel got his 399th save, moving within one of becoming the eighth pitcher with 400. Chicago headed to a nine-game homestand after a 2-7 trip.

