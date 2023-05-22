Conforto’s 3-run homer in 4-run 1st leads Giants over Twins 4-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer and the first four San Francisco Giants batters scored in a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.San Francisco has won six of seven and at 23-24 is one game under .500 for the first time since the Giants were 5-6. Lamonte Wade Jr. walked on eight pitches and Mike Yastrzemski on five, and J.D. Davis doubled on the 15th pitch from Bailey Ober for the go-ahead run. Conforto hit a belt-high 1-0 fastball into the visitors bullpen in left-center for his ninth home run this season.

