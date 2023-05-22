Moniak’s homer in 8th inning propels Angels to 2-1 victory over Red Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mickey Moniak homered in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels won for the fourth time in five games, beating the Boston Red Sox 2-1. Moniak drove a changeup from Kutter Crawford over the wall in right field to lead off the eighth. Masataka Yoshida had two hits and an RBI for the Red Sox, who have dropped two straight after winning four in a row. Angels’ right-hander Jaime Barria tossed five shutout innings in his first start in two years. Chase Silseth got the win, working two scoreless innings.

