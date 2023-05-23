Arsenal signs star winger Bukayo Saka to extended contract through 2027

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has secured homegrown star Bukayo Saka to an extended contract. Together they’re targeting a first Premier League title in 20 years after being outlasted by Manchester City this season. The 21-year-old England winger signed through 2027 with the club he joined as a boy and made a first-team debut with four seasons ago. Saka says “this is the right club, the right place to make the next step.” Saka has scored 14 goals in an exhilarating season for Arsenal before a young team faded in the final stretch of the Premier League title race.

