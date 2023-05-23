Skip to Content
AP National Sports
FRENCH OPEN 2023: Try the AP’s quiz about the clay-court Grand Slam tournament

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

How much do you know about the French Open? How much do you know about tennis? The AP has put together a quiz to test your knowledge. Rafael Nadal will be sitting out the clay-court Grand Slam tournament this year because of a hip injury that has sidelined him since January. During that absence, his ranking dropped out of the ATP’s Top 10. For how many consecutive weeks was Nadal a part of that elite group until then? And how many of his 14 French Open trophies had he won before that streak began?

Associated Press

