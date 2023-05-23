Germany shuts out France 5-0 to clinch spot in quarterfinals at ice hockey world championships

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Germany shut out France 5-0 in its final group game to clinch a place in the quarterfinals at the ice hockey world championship. The Germans finished fourth in Group A and will next face Group B winner Switzerland. Slovakia kept its quarterfinal hopes alive by beating Norway 4-1. Slovakia is tied for fourth in Group B with co-host Latvia, which takes on Switzerland later. The United States and Sweden face off later for the top spot in Group A and co-host Finland plays Denmark. In Group B, Canada takes on the Czech Republic.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.