González hits 2-run double, Grandal homers as White Sox rally to top Guardians 4-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Romy González’s two-run double broke a seventh-inning tie and sent the Chicago White Sox to a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. González snapped a 2-2 tie with his hard hit off Cleveland rookie Logan Allen, who was probably left in the game one batter too many by Guardians manager Terry Francona. Yasmani Grandal homered for the White Sox, who have won four of five to stay within striking distance in the wide-open and winnable AL Central. Chicago’s rally helped Dylan Cease win for the first time since April 10. Rookie Will Brennan homered for the Guardians.

