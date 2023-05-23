Packers’ Eric Stokes walking again, but unsure when he can return from foot injury
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes doesn’t know when he will be ready to return from the knee and foot injuries that ended his 2022 season prematurely. Stokes has found a way to remain upbeat amid the uncertainty. The 2021 first-round pick from Georgia had surgeries for each of his injuries. Stokes says he had a plate and two screws put into his foot. He used a wheelchair through the end of last season and couldn’t walk until mid-January. Stokes says he’s been focusing on incremental goals as he works his way back into shape.