Packers’ Eric Stokes walking again, but unsure when he can return from foot injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes doesn’t know when he will be ready to return from the knee and foot injuries that ended his 2022 season prematurely. Stokes has found a way to remain upbeat amid the uncertainty. The 2021 first-round pick from Georgia had surgeries for each of his injuries. Stokes says he had a plate and two screws put into his foot. He used a wheelchair through the end of last season and couldn’t walk until mid-January. Stokes says he’s been focusing on incremental goals as he works his way back into shape.

