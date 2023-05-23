Twins OF Trevor Larnach put on injured list with pneumonia
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach has landed on the 10-day injured list because of pneumonia. Outfielder Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Larnach. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on June 1. Larnach caught the flu during the team’s road trip last week and tested positive for pneumonia after returning to Minnesota. Wallner was able to play an afternoon game for the Saints before joining the Twins, with their top minor league affiliate now just about 10 miles away in St. Paul.