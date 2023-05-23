US Ski & Snowboard bring Paralympic Alpine and snowboard teams back under umbrella

U.S. Ski and Snowboard will add the Paralympic Alpine ski and snowboard teams back under its umbrella. The two Paralympic squads have been under the management of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee since 2010. The switch allows the association to provide more integrated support and resources to Paralympians. The resources include coaching and psychology along with educational opportunities. The move also allows Paralympians to mingle with the likes of world-class ski racers such as Mikaela Shiffrin and Ryan Cochran-Siegle along with snowboarder Chloe Kim to share tips and advice.

