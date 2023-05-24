Albies drives in winning run in 9th as Braves beat Dodgers 4-3, avoid sweep

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies’ sacrifice fly drove in Austin Riley in the bottom of the ninth and the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 to avoid a three-game sweep. Austin Riley doubled to left field off Phil Bickford to lead off the ninth. Riley moved to third on Travis d’Arnaud’s grounder to first base. Following an intentional walk to Eddie Rosario, Albies’ fly to deep right field allowed Riley to score easily, setting off a celebration near first base. Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer and Matt Olson also hit a homer for Atlanta.

