Alex Call doubles in 4-run second, Nationals beat Padres 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Call had a two-run double in Washington’s four-run second inning and the Nationals held off the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Wednesday night. Call also singled to help the rebuilding Nationals improve to 11-11 in May and 21-28 overall. Washington starter Trevor Williams (2-2) went 5 2/3 innings. Carl Edwards Jr. and Hunter Harvey combined for 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Kyle Finnegan worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save. They held the Padres to four hits. Keibert Ruiz singled in the first run in the second, and Luis Garcia had a sacrifice fly to close the scoring spree. Rougned Odor and Ha-Seong Kim homered for San Diego. Ryan Weathers (1-3) took the loss.

