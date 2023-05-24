Lautaro Martinez scores 2 as Inter beats Fiorentina 2-1 for Italian Cup title

ROME (AP) — Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan produced a 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina to defend the Italian Cup trophy. It’s the second trophy that Inter has won this season after also beating AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup in January. And Inter will be aiming for one more trophy when it faces Manchester City in the Champions League final on June 10 in Istanbul. Both of Martinez’s goals came before the break after Nicolas Gonzalez had put Fiorentina ahead early on. It’s the ninth Italian Cup title for Inter.

