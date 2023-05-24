NCAA tax records show ex-president Emmert paid nearly $3.3 million in 2021

NCAA tax records show former president Mark Emmert was paid nearly $3.3 million in 2021. Emmert’s 13-year tenure leading the NCAA officially ended in March. In April 2022, the association announced Emmert would step down. He was replaced by former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. Emmert received almost $2.8 million in salary and another $83,000 in bonuses. Overall, NCAA revenue increased 10% to $1.22 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, while its expenses rose 16% to $1.19 billion. Those expenses included $53 million in legal fees.

By The Associated Press

