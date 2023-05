DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ethan O’Donnell went 3 for 5, including a three-run home run, and No. 2 seed Virginia rode an eight-run fifth inning to a 15-1 seven-inning victory over No. 11 seed Georgia Tech in pool play at the ACC Tournament. O’Donnell’s home run was one of three for the Cavaliers. Virginia’s Nick Parker scattered four hits over seven innings and remained undefeated through seven decisions. He struck out five and walked one.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.