Ohtani, Trout homer in Angels’ 7-3 win, completing sweep of slumping Red Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the 26th time during the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox to sweep a three-game series. The Angels’ MVP duo came through in the early innings. Ohtani connected in the third, and Trout followed in the fourth to match Ohtani with 12 homers apiece this season. Rookie Zach Neto hit a three-run homer during a four-run second inning in the Angels’ fourth straight win. Connor Wong homered for the Red Sox, who have lost four straight for the second time in two weeks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.