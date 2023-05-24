Oklahoma beats rival Oklahoma State 9-5 in Big 12 Tournament

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — John Spikerman and Easton Carmichael each had two hits and an RBI to help Oklahoma beat rival Oklahoma State 9-5 in the Big 12 Tournament. Oklahoma (31-24), the defending tournament champion, picked up its second win in five meetings against Oklahoma State this season to advance to the winners’ bracket on Thursday. Oklahoma State (37-17) plays in a consolation game on Thursday. Oklahoma jumped out to a 7-0 lead, with RBI singles from Dakota Harris, Spikerman and Carmichael. Spikerman reached base five times, with three walks. Oklahoma State’s first error of the game led to Kade Fletcher scoring from third to give the Sooners an 8-4 lead in the seventh. The Cowboys also walked home a run in the inning to make it 9-4.

