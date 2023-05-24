PGA Tour’s ‘Block party’ moves to Colonial along with local favs Scheffler and Spieth

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The PGA Tour’s “Block Party” is still going with Michael Block playing at Colonial after tying for 15th at last week’s PGA Championship. The club pro from California will tee up for the first round Thursday at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The 120-player field also includes local favorites Scott Scheffler and Jordan Spieth. Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, was the runner-up in the major last week and at Colonial last year to Sam Burns. Block is in on a sponsor’s exemption and says he’s glad he hasn’t come to reality yet about what’s happening.

