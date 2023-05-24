Short hits pinch-hit, three-run homer, Tigers beat Royals 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Zack Short hit a three-run homer to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Riley Greene also homered, doubled and scored twice for the Tigers in the game that was delayed 29 minutes by rain. Will Vest (1-0) retired all four hitters he faced, striking out two. Alex Lange picked up his ninth save in 10 tries. Greene led off the sixth with a double and went to third on an infield single by Matt Vierling. Short drove them both home with the first pinch-hit home run of his career, a 416-foot shot to left field off Josh Taylor

