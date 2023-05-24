Top players Lu, Henderson win opening matches at Shadow Creek

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Lilia Vu and Brooke Henderson are the only players from the top 10 in the world at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play. Both are winners after the opening session at Shadow Creek. Vu was a semifinalist a year ago. She returns as a major champion and the No. 1 seed in the 64-player field. Shadow Creek is playing tough in hot conditions. Several holes have been won with par, and 13 of the 32 matches went to the final hole. Danielle Kang is a member at Shadow Creek. That didn’t help in her opening-round loss to Muni He.

