Top-seeded Stanford powers way to 18-10 win over Cal in Pac-12 Tournament
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carter Graham’s three-run double capped a six-run sixth inning and top-seeded Stanford flexed its muscles late in an 18-10 victory over California in the second round of pool play at the Pac-12 Tournament. The Cardinal (38-14) trailed 5-2 before scoring 16 runs over the final four innings. Rodney Green Jr. had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth to help the Golden Bears (24-28) build a 5-2 lead. Stanford opened the floodgates with a six-run eighth and then scored four more times in the ninth.