Wake Forest wins first women’s golf title with 3-1 win over Southern California

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Lauren Walsh closed out her match against Brianna Navarrosa with a conceded par on the 16th hole and Wake Forest won its first women’s golf championship by beating Southern California 3-1. Wake Forest lost to Duke in the 2019 national final and had a school-record five tournament wins this season with a veteran-led team. The Demon Deacons had USC on the ropes early at Grayhawk Golf Club, jumping out to big early leads in two matches. Two-time ACC player of the year Rachel Kuehn beat Amari Avery 6 and 4. Emilia Migliaccio then closed out Cindy Kou 4 and 2, leaving the stage to Walsh.

